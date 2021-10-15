Thunder Ridge ends Bonneville’s win streak with 20-7 victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans have won their first game since week 1 thanks to a 20-7 victory on home field against the Bonneville Bees. The Titans scored first, then scored 14 unanswered points to retake the lead and pick up the win.

On the first play of the second quarter, Tao Johnson found Elijah Thompson in the corner of the end zone. Thunder Ridge missed the extra point, so it was a 6-0 lead at the time.

But after Bonneville took a 7-6 lead, the Titans tallied a pair of touchdowns for a 20-7 lead and that would be the final score.

As a result of Friday's games, Bonneville is in a four-way tie with Shelley, Blackfoot and Skyline at 2-1 in 4A High Country Conference play. Bonneville travels to Blackfoot in next week's season finale while Shelley and Skyline face off.

Thunder Ridge wraps up its season at Hillcrest next Friday night.