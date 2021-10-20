Blackfoot Volleyball defeats Shelley, advances to face Bonneville in district tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The two-seeded Blackfoot Broncos got off to a solid start Tuesday night thanks to a 3-1 victory against the three-seeded Shelley Russets. After an even first two sets, Hadley Humphreys took over for the Broncos.

In the third set, Humphreys helped Blackfoot pull ahead with a kill, a block and an ace in the span of just a few points.

The Broncos took the third set then the fourth to win the match.

Next up, Blackfoot takes on top-seeded Bonneville for a chance to advance to the district championship while Shelley faces Skyline a second time, this time in the loser's bracket. Both matches are on Thursday.