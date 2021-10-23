Skyline Volleyball makes first state tournament in 15 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies are heading back to the 4A state tournament. That's thanks to a 3-0 sweep of the Vallivue Falcons Saturday afternoon at Canyon Ridge High School.

The Grizzlies made it to the play-in game after finishing as the runner-up squad in the 4A High Country Conference tournament.

Skyline will face Bonneville in a High Country rematch to begin states. Special thanks to Skyline Activities Director Gregg Back for sending us video of the clinching moment.