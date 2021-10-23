Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 10:07 PM
Published 10:08 PM

Skyline Volleyball makes first state tournament in 15 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies are heading back to the 4A state tournament. That's thanks to a 3-0 sweep of the Vallivue Falcons Saturday afternoon at Canyon Ridge High School.

The Grizzlies made it to the play-in game after finishing as the runner-up squad in the 4A High Country Conference tournament.

Skyline will face Bonneville in a High Country rematch to begin states. Special thanks to Skyline Activities Director Gregg Back for sending us video of the clinching moment.

Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content