High School Football Playoff Matchups Coming Up This Weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - High school football state playoffs are here! Lots of teams from East Idaho made the playoffs, with most of them in action this weekend in the first round.
Here are the first round matchups to look out for this weekend:
5A
Skyview vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena
Madison vs. Meridian, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Meridian High School
Rigby received a first-round bye
4A
Lakeland vs. Skyline, Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena
Preston vs. Shelley, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Shelley High School
Middleton vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Blackfoot High School
Bonneville vs. Pocatello, Friday, 8:15 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena
3A
Kellogg vs. South Fremont, Friday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium
McCall-Donnelly vs. Snake River, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at Snake River High School
Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley each received first-round byes
2A
Aberdeen vs. Firth, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena
West Jefferson vs. Melba, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Melba High School
Cole Valley vs. Bear Lake, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. Kickoff at Bear Lake High School
West Side and North Fremont each received first-round byes
1AD1
Potlatch vs. Grace, Friday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at New Plymouth
1AD2
Camas County vs. North Gem, Thursday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at North Gem High School
Garden Valley vs. Rockland, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Kickoff at Rockland High School
