High School Football Playoff Matchups Coming Up This Weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - High school football state playoffs are here! Lots of teams from East Idaho made the playoffs, with most of them in action this weekend in the first round.

Here are the first round matchups to look out for this weekend:

5A

Skyview vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena

Madison vs. Meridian, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Meridian High School

Rigby received a first-round bye

4A

Lakeland vs. Skyline, Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena

Preston vs. Shelley, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Shelley High School

Middleton vs. Blackfoot, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Blackfoot High School

Bonneville vs. Pocatello, Friday, 8:15 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena

3A

Kellogg vs. South Fremont, Friday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium

McCall-Donnelly vs. Snake River, Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at Snake River High School

Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley each received first-round byes

2A

Aberdeen vs. Firth, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. Kickoff at Holt Arena

West Jefferson vs. Melba, Friday, 7:00 p.m. Kickoff at Melba High School

Cole Valley vs. Bear Lake, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. Kickoff at Bear Lake High School

West Side and North Fremont each received first-round byes

1AD1

Potlatch vs. Grace, Friday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at New Plymouth

1AD2

Camas County vs. North Gem, Thursday, 2:00 p.m. Kickoff at North Gem High School

Garden Valley vs. Rockland, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Kickoff at Rockland High School