Highland’s Morgan Christiansen signs letter of intent to play soccer at Southern Utah

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland High School's Morgan Christiansen is heading to Southern Utah University to play soccer as the senior signed her letter of intent to compete for the Thunderbirds Wednesday. Christiansen said Southern Utah is an easy choice for her to play collegiate soccer.

"My mom actually went to Southern Utah. She ran track there, so I think that even when I was a little kid, I was always hearing about how amazing Southern Utah was," Christiansen said. "So when I had the opportunity to go there, I definitely scooped it up and said yes immediately."

Christiansen played on Highland's district-winning girls soccer team this season and was a four-year player on the team.