Challis golfer Kelli Ann Strand commits to Nebraska on a full-ride offer

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Challis' Kelli Ann Strand is heading to Nebraska on what is believed to be the first full-ride Division I scholarship for any athlete in Challis High School history. Strand said she is ready to go to the Cornhusker state and thankful to be from Challis.

"I'm very excited to play golf at Nebraska," Strand said. "But I'll always be an Idaho girl and representing Challis and Idaho forever."

Congratulations to Kelli Ann and her family and good luck at Nebraska!