Highland’s Saydree Bell signs letter of intent to play soccer at Weber State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second time in three days, a Highland Rams girls soccer player has committed to play collegiate soccer, as Saydree Bell signed her LOI Friday to compete at Weber State. Bell said Weber State stood out to her as the right place among other schools.

"I've always been in love with Utah, specifically, all of the programs there, I've always loved them all, especially Weber," Bell said. "They were the first camp this summer that I actually went to because I was super adamant on wanting to go there."

Congratulations to Saydree and her family and good luck at Weber State!