Skyline goes back-to-back, defeating Sandpoint 20-6 in the 4A Milk Bowl

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies are back-to-back 4A state champions, and they won the title with one of its best games of the season, a 20-6 victory over top-seeded Sandpoint. Especially for a team that wasn't expected to go back-to-back before this season, the Grizzlies earned the title.

Skyline started each of its prior playoff games slowly, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs in this one, including an Ian Galbreath fumble recovery that set up a Caden Taggart rushing touchdown.

After Sandpoint responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit, Skyline clapped back. On 4th-and-15, Lachlan Haacke hit Kenyon Sadiq with a deep pass for a back-breaking touchdown, and Skyline won the game 20-6.

That's back-to-back state championships for the Grizzlies in a remarkable season. Thank you to our friends at KREM in Spokane for sending us video from this game.