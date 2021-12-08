Skip to Content
today at 12:32 AM
Madison Boys Basketball stings Bonneville for a 62-23 victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats rank third in the first 5A coaches poll of the season, and they showed why Tuesday night in a dominating 62-23 win over the Bonneville Bees.

Madison led 34-12 at halftime and kept rolling from there. That included a wild sequence in less than a minute in which the Bobcats hit two threes and scored eight points while stopping the Bees defensively.

The Bobcats kept pulling away and eventually won by 39 points.

Next up, Madison travels to Hillcrest Thursday night while Bonneville hosts Pocatello Saturday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. in both games.

