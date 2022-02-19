Hillcrest Boys Basketball wins 20th straight, advances to district championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights stay unbeaten since an early season tournament in Utah, and now, the Knights are one win away from a return to states thanks to a 62-46 victory over Blackfoot Saturday night.

The two teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, and the Knights took a five-point lead into the locker room at the break.

The Knights pulled away in the second half, winning by 16 points.

Next up, Hillcrest heads to Wednesday's 4A District 6 championship while Blackfoot plays in an elimination game on home court Tuesday night. Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m.