today at 1:08 PM
Rockland Girls Basketball wins second state championship in three seasons

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rockland Bulldogs are state champions once again! Rockland took the 1AD2 state title Saturday morning against the Council Lumberjacks 44-26.

The Bulldogs took the lead from the get-go, starting the championship game on a 10-0 run.

Council closed the deficit to seven early in the second half, but from there, Rockland pulled away for the 18-point win in the 1AD2 championship.

With the victory, the Bulldogs win their second state championship in the last three seasons.

