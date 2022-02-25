State Wrestling Day One Recap

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was an action-packed first day at the wrestling state tournament, and many local wrestlers had excellent performances to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

5A

Thunder Ridge's Isaac Scott took down Idaho Falls' Alexander Lui and Centennial's Junior Flores to make the 106 semifinals. His teammate Talen Eck dominated with a pair of victories via fall to advance in 113.

Highland's Payson Solomon won with a fall and a decision to make the 126 semifinals, and Madison's Noah Ingram dominated in a pair of victories to make the 138 semis.

Thunder Ridge senior Gabe Terrill won both his matches to make the 145 semifinals and Highland's Rustan Cordingley won twice via fall to advance in 160.

Rigby's Payton Brooks picked up a pair of victories on falls to move on in 170 and Highland's Luke Sidwell is also on to the semis in 182.

Madison's Ethan Burbidge also advances to the semis in 195 while Eli Anderton of Highland and Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge are in separate semifinals in 220. Anderton's teammate Ian Allen picked up a pair of wins on falls to make the 285 semis.

4A

Bonneville's Saxton Scott makes the 98 semis and Blackfoot's Mack Mauger heads to the semifinals as well in 106.

Shelley's Carter Balmforth advances in 113 along with Bonneville's Ryker Vail in 120. Blackfoot's Eli Abercrombie won on a pair of falls in 132 and his teammate Luke Moore advances in 138 as well.

Another Bronco wrestler, Taye Trautner, makes the semis in 145 along with his teammate Austin Ramirez in 152. Preston's Caigun Keller also advances in 152 to a separate semifinal.

Blackfoot and Preston are represented in separate 170 semis as well, with Tradyn Henderson and Micah Serr advancing. The two schools face off in a 182 semifinal when Michael Edwards and Emery Thorsen battle on the mat.

Skyline's Preston Colvin is in the 195 semifinal on a pair of falls and Century's Jackson Geslin advances in 285.

3A

A pair of district six wrestlers at 98 advance in South Fremont's Boden Banta and Teton's Treyton Klingler. American Falls' Kolter Burton heads to the 106 semifinals.

Three of the four semifinal spots in 113 are occupied by a local wrestler with Teton's Max Atchley, American Falls' Mason Aiken and South Fremont's Jaxton Packer moving on.

David Green of South Fremont and Remy Baler of Teton move on in 120, and Green's teammate Ryker Simmons and Marsh Valley's Brock Young advance in 126.

Local wrestlers dominate in 132 as Snake River's Easton Gardner, American Falls' Grayson Williams and Sugar-Salem's Tristen Brown all make the semis.

There will be a guaranteed local champion in 138 with Emilio Caldera of Snake River, Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley, Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem and Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont representing East Idaho.

Two local wrestlers make the 145 semis in Snake River's Gary Hunter and South Fremont's Dillon Gneiting. Kyler Singleton of Sugar-Salem, Ryker Gibson of Marsh Valley and Ryker Fullmer of Teton are in the 152 semifinals.

Snake River's Lance Hunter and South Fremont's Kolby Clark face off in a 160 semifinal Saturday, and South Fremont's Hunter Hobbs and Marsh Valley's Brad Bensen are in the 170 semifinals.

South Fremont's Max Clark and Sugar-Salem's Drake Wood make the 182 semis, and Easton Branson of Marsh Valley and Kash Purser of South Fremont face off in a 195 semifinal.

Marsh Valley's Hunter McQuivey advanced on a pair of falls in 220. Snake River's Josh Curzon and Sugar-Salem's Caden Dalling head to the semis in 285.

2A/1A

Three of the four semifinal slots in 98 feature a local wrestler, including Ririe's Tayven Kunz, Aberdeen's Gerardo Partida and Grace's Jack Eddins. It's the same story in 106 with Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs, Ches Lee Webb of Ririe and Cruz Estrada of North Fremont.

That's the case in 113 as well with Grace's Hans Newby, North Fremont's Martin Estrada and Malad's Zach Mills advancing. Deja vu in 120 too featuring Firth's Gage Vasquez, North Gem's Jared Rindlisbaker and Ririe's Austin Machen.

Brian Ferguson of Ririe advances in 126 and his teammate Hyrum Boone moves on in 132. A pair of local wrestlers, Malad's Cole Willie and Aberdeen's Hiatt Beck, advance in 138.

Ruxton Tubbs of Malad is in the 145 semifinals along with his teammate Austin Nalder in 152. Nalder takes on Grace's Wyatt Cutler. West Side's Colten Gunderson and Ririe's Carter Huntsman advance in 160.

A pair of local wrestlers also advance in 170, with Ririe's Declan Harris and West Jefferson's Teagan Hansen moving on. It will be an all-district six matchup in a 182 semifinal, with North Fremont's Teysen Gunnell and West Jefferson's Jason Buxton facing off.

There will be a guaranteed local champion in 195, with Malad's William Maddox, West Jefferson's Kamren Wright, Ririe's Boston Barber and Firth's Riley Barber making the semis.

Salmon's Colter Bennett head to the 220 semis, and Ririe's Gavin Harris, along with Clark County's Gage Maher advance in 285.

Girls

American Falls' Alistair Dillow head to the semis in 106 along with Highland's Kadence Beck in 113. Bonneville's Kayla Vail moves on in 120 as does West Side's Camilla Tew in 126.

Josie Newby of Grace is in the 132 semifinals as is Jordyn Kearn of American Falls in 145. Thunder Ridge's Brooke Boyle advances to the semifinals in 160 while a pair of wrestlers, Preston's Riley Bodily and Rigby's Shayna Henninger move on in 182.

Coverage from the wrestling state tournament continues Saturday on Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.