Ririe Wrestling team celebrates seventh 2A state title in eight years

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - A local wrestling dynasty is back on top in 2A, and the Ririe Bulldogs celebrated winning their seventh 2A state championship in eight seasons Monday morning.

Ririe won the state championship Saturday by one point over New Plymouth, and Gavin Harris clinched the state title for his team by winning his state title match in the 285 pound division, also by a single point.

Congratulations to Ririe on a hard-fought stat championship!