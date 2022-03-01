South Fremont Wrestling commemorates third straight state championship

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The South Fremont Cougars are back-to-back-to-back state champions, and St. Anthony showed out Tuesday to honor South's three-peat achievement.

The Cougars won their third consecutive state title as a team, and fourth overall, by 71.5 points. Plus, Boden Banta and Hunter Hobbs each won individual titles in the 98 and 170 pound divisions, respectively.

Congratulations to South Fremont on a well-earned state championship!