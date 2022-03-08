Idaho State Women’s Basketball falls to Northern Colorado in Big Sky Tournament

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals' bid for back-to-back Big Sky Championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament fell short Tuesday afternoon, when ISU lost in an upset to the eight-seeded Northern Colorado Bears 72-54.

This was a close game and a hard fought battle throughout the first half, with Northern Colorado up by one point after the first quarter and the game tied at halftime.

But Northern Colorado dominated the second half to win by 18 points, and ISU shot only 32.3 percent overall in the defeat.

Idaho State's attempt to win the Big Sky and make the NCAA Tournament falls short, but the season isn't over yet, as the Bengals will now head to the Women's NIT Tournament.