Zach Greenig wins dunk contest, Cooper Leslie and Izzy Arave win three-point contest in District VI Senior Showcase

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The District VI Senior Showcase Wednesday night featured great basketball and seniors showing off in the three-point contest and the dunk contest Wednesday night.

The dunk contest went to a dunk-off between Hillcrest's Zach Greenig and Rigby's Sam Kunz after Greenig dunked over teammate Jase Austin and Kunz finished off a lob from teammate Karson Barber, with Greenig ultimately pulling out the win.

Firth's Cooper Leslie and Blackfoot's Izzy Arave won the three-point contest with 20 combined three-pointers made, edging out Rigby's Karson Barber and Aly Williams.