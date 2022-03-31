Bonneville Baseball picks up third win against Shelley in less than 36 hours

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As the Bonneville Bees settled in to their matchup with the Shelley Russets Thursday afternoon, the Bees took the lead and pulled away for another dominating win against the Russets.

Bonneville initially took the lead in the third inning and never surrendered it, adding two runs to the scoreboard in each of the next three innings.

The Bees were just too much to handle for Shelley in the six-point Bonneville win.

Next up, Bonneville and Shelley both travel south, as the Bees face Highland Friday at 3:30 p.m. while the Russets take on Firth in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1:00 p.m.