Idaho Falls makes it three straight victories against Rigby with a doubleheader sweep

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second straight day, the Idaho Falls Tigers' bats could not be stopped, as the Tigers took down the Rigby Trojans 16-3 and 14-9 at Melaleuca Field Friday.

Idaho Falls was in control from the get-go in game one, scoring five runs in the first inning and continuing to add to the lead in a mercy rule win.

Rigby put up a fight in game two as the two teams traded runs, but ultimately, Idaho Falls came out victorious for the sweep of the twin billing.

Tigers Eliot Jones and Merit Jones specifically had fantastic days at the plate. Eliot Jones went 4-for-6 with three doubles, four runs scored and six RBI. As for Merit Jones, he was 5-for-7, scoring and driving in six runs of his own.

Next up, Idaho Falls travels to Thunder Ridge for a Tuesday matinee at 4:00 p.m. while Rigby plays at the same time on the same day when the Trojans host Century.