Pocatello Baseball extends early lead to take down Hillcrest 10-2

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder used an early lead to their advantage Saturday by adding to it to take down the Hillcrest Knights 10-2 in Ammon.

A pair of wild pitches and a sacrifice fly led to a 3-0 lead for the Thunder, but the Knights clawed back to make it a one-run game after three innings.

But from there, it was all Pocatello. The first two of seven unanswered runs were scored thanks to a two-run single by Martin Serrano, helping the Thunder win it by eight.

Next up, Pocatello is off until April 12th when the Thunder take on Minico in a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. As for the Knights, they'll travel to Blackfoot Tuesday for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch.