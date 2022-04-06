Snake River Head Football Coach Jeb Harrison resigns after six seasons

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Snake River Head Football Coach Jeb Harrison has resigned his position after six seasons at the helm of the Panthers program. Harrison announced the news on his Facebook page Monday.

Harrison specifically said the school asked him to resign, and he added, in part, "My heart will always bleed purple. I will hold the time as your sons' coach deep in my heart."

Harrison led the the Panthers to the playoffs in five of his six seasons as head coach, including three quarterfinal appearances. The most recent quarterfinal game was this past season when Snake River lost to the eventual state champion Weiser Wolverines.