Blackfoot Baseball shuts out Bonneville, takes first place in 4A High Country

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Great pitching was on full display Tuesday at the Hive, with the exception of a four-run seventh inning by Blackfoot, and the Broncos came out victorious 5-0 to take first place in the 4A High Country conference.

Both starting pitchers were outstanding. Blackfoot's Dax Whitney tossed 6.0 innings and struck out 13 Bees in the win while Davin Luce, even in a loss, threw 6.1 innings while striking out seven Broncos.

But Blackfoot got the win, a huge one as the Broncos take a half game lead over Skyline and a one game lead over Bonneville for first in the 4A High Country conference.

Next up, Blackfoot and Bonneville meet again Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for a huge doubleheader at Blackfoot.