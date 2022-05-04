Hillcrest Baseball dominates Shelley 19-2 to win 4A High Country Play-In Game

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights have earned their spot in the 4A High Country tournament, as the Knights took down the Shelley Russets in Wednesday's conference play-in game.

Hillcrest got it going early with three runs in the first inning, including a Reggie Stocking RBI single to put the Knights on the board.

The scoring wouldn't stop, and Hillcrest pulled away for a dominating 19-2 win to keep its season alive.

Next up, Hillcrest begins a best-of-three semifinal series against Bonneville at the Hive Thursday starting at 3:00 p.m. with games one and two of the series.