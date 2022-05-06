Idaho Falls and Rigby Baseball split games 1 and 2; game 3 set for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A series-deciding game three will be necessary in the 5A High Country semifinal series between the Rigby Trojans and Idaho Falls Tigers after they split games one and two on Friday.

Game one was a dominant win for the Tigers. Idaho Falls scored three runs in the first inning to start the scoring, and it continued to build the lead for a 13-4 victory.

But game two was a slugfest, and the Rigby Trojans came out on top because they held a 10-7 lead and stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.

Next up, game three for a district championship appearance and a berth to states will be at Rigby with first pitch at 11:00 a.m.