Skyline Baseball uses big inning to eliminate Blackfoot and advance to the district championship

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies are heading to the 4A High Country championship series thanks to a 5-2 win in game three against the Blackfoot Broncos Friday.

The Grizz took the lead for good in this one with a big fourth inning, as Skyline scored four runs to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

From there, pitching and defense was excellent on both sides, and the Grizzlies came out on top 5-2.

Next up, Skyline battles Bonneville in the 4A High Country championship series with games one and two on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Bonneville.