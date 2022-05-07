Pocatello Baseball edges out Preston to earn district title game berth

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder are heading to the 4A Great Basin championship game thanks to a close 4-3 win over Preston Saturday afternoon.

It took a bit for both teams to get on the board because Pocatello's Brody Burch and Preston's Chayse Oxborrow kept the game scoreless through two innings.

But once the scoring began, the Thunder struck for just enough runs to win the game.

Next up, Pocatello faces the winner of Monday's Century-Preston elimination game Tuesday in the district championship at Halliwell Park at 4:00 p.m.