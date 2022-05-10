Bonneville Baseball sweeps Blackfoot to win 4A High Country title and return to states

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees are going back to the 4A state tournament after sweeping the Blackfoot Broncos 4-1 and 6-2 to win the 4A High Country conference tournament.

Game one was a battle, with the game tied at one through three innings. Catcher Gummow put the Bees in front on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and RJ Woods made it 4-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth.

That's Davin Luce would need on the mound, as he tossed a complete game two hitter allowing just one run for the win.

Early inning offense got Bonneville going in game two with three runs in the first two innings. The Bees added three more in the sixth to put away the Broncos 6-2 and win the conference championship.

Next up, Bonneville returns to states next week while Blackfoot can still join the Bees in the tournament. The Broncos will play in Saturday's 4A state play-in game at 1:00 p.m. at Twin Falls.