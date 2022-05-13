Firth Baseball wins offensive battle against Challis-Mackay to take Nuclear Conference title

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Firth Cougars are the champions of the nuclear conference in 2022 after the Cougars took down the Challis-Mackay Rivercats 10-8 Friday in Ashton.

Nathan Park got the scoring started in the first inning. He drove in Sam Park with an RBI single to make it 1-0 Firth.

The bats hummed for both teams in this one, and Firth came out on top in the back-and-forth battle.

Next up, by making the championship game, both Firth and Challis-Mackay will be heading to the 2A state tournament next week.