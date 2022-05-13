Track and Field District Championship Recap

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday was a busy day across the region at multiple stadiums with district titles and state tournament berths on the line for many local athletes.

The 5A and 4A High Country championships were held at Madison High School, and some of the notable results included Madison's Cameron Porter winning the 5A Boys 100 meter race at 10.86. Every runner in that race set a personal record.

Plus, the 4x200m relays in 5A went to the Rigby boys and Madison girls, and the 4A 4x200m relays were won by the Skyline boys and Bonneville girls.

The 4A and 3A District 5 championships took place at Iron Horse Stadium. Among many winners, Pocatello's Matthew Christensen and Snake River's Johnny Jones won the boys long jumps, and Hallie Pearson and Madi Watt, also from Pocatello and Snake River, respectively, were victorious in the girls long jumps.

All three district 6 championships at 3A, 2A and 1A were at Thunder Ridge High School. Notable results included Leadore's Mackenzie Mackay winning the 1A girls 100 meter hurdles on a photo finish and Salmon's Colter Bennett taking the 2A boys 110 meter hurdles in a tight finish between three runners.

You can find the full results from all three events at this link.