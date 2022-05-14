Bear Lake Baseball falls in 2A state play-in game 16-2 to Wendell Trojans

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Though Saturday's 2A state play-in game started well for the Bear Lake Bears, the Wendell Trojans took over from the third inning on to blow out the Bears 16-2.

Bear Lake got out of a jam in the second inning to preserve a 1-0 lead, but the Trojans quickly struck for three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.

Wendell kept adding on to win the play-in game by 14 runs.

That loss ends the season for the Bear Lake Bears just short of a state tournament berth.