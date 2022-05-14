Snake River Baseball uses big sixth inning to win play-in game and advance to states

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers are state-bound thanks to a four-run sixth inning that put the Panthers ahead and gave them a lead they would not surrender.

Snake River entered the sixth inning against Filler tied at five, but then, the bats were ignited once again.

Cayson Fisher hit a hard line drive to right to score Rylan Ibarra and give the Panthers a 6-5 lead. Easton Gardner then scored Fisher on an RBI single to make it 7-5 and Dante Santillon drove in two more on a two-run double.

Snake River got the final six outs with ease to punch its ticket to states.

Next up, Snake River will be the #5 seed in next week's 3A state tournament, and the Panthers will face Sugar-Salem in the first round Thursday at 1:00 p.m.