Chukars return to Melaleuca Field and walk off Missoula in exhibition game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars are back at the Luc, and they returned in style Saturday night, walking off the Missoula Paddleheads 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Paddleheads took a 5-3 lead with a three-run frame in the fifth inning, and held it until the ninth inning.

That's when the Chukars came to life, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game. Hunter Hudson capped the victory with a walkout sacrifice fly.

The Chukars take both exhibition games against Missoula as a result, and next up, the Chuks face the Idaho Falls Bandits in their final exhibition Monday night before Opening Night against the Boise Hawks Wednesday. Both of those games begin at 7:00 p.m.