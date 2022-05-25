Hillcrest’s Cooper Kesler officially signs to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A star player on Hillcrest's 2022 boys basketball state championship squad has made his next step official, as Cooper Kesler will compete for the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles.

The 4A High Country player of the year helped the Knights claim their first state championship in school history.

Kesler will serve a two-year mission in Reno, Nevada before joining CSI in Twin Falls.

Congratulations to Kesler and his family, and good luck at CSI!