Idaho State preps for Montana State after great effort against Montana

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Even in a loss Saturday afternoon, the Idaho State Bengals took a step forward in their 28-20 defeat against Montana. Now, the focus is to continue getting better as ISU travels to Bozeman to face the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats this weekend.

Head Coach Charlie Ragle said his team must keep their eyes forward going into another matchup against a top five team in the FCS.

"We got banged up a little bit, just a physically tough game," Ragle said. "And now, you're going to Montana State, and what does everyone think is going to happen? There will be a letdown, because we don't have the necessary depth that you'd like and we'll get beat. That's kind of how it plays out. Well, we can't allow that to happen. We've got to answer the bell and we've got to come out and play just as hard as we did last week, and we just got to find a way."

The Bengals face the Bobcats Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Bozeman, MT, and the game will be broadcasted live on the Local News 8 Now Channel Digital 8.4. You will need an antenna to see the game.

There will also be postgame coverage from Bozeman, MT Saturday night on Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.