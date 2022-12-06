Skip to Content
today at 9:31 PM
Rigby runs away from Bonneville in a dominating 76-42 victory

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans remain perfect early in the high school basketball season. Rigby ran away from the Bonneville Bees Tuesday for a 76-42 win.

It was back-and-forth to start the game, as the two teams traded baskets on their opening two possessions, tying at five early on.

But from there, Rigby retook the lead and continued to build on that advantage in the 34-point victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Skyline Thursday while Bonneville faces Thunder Ridge on home court. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

