Spud Kings explode for three third period goals in 4-1 win against Pueblo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a defensive battle, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings took over in the third period against the Pueblo Bulls Thursday night, scoring three goals in the frame to win it 4-1.

George Goodwin tallied his 13th goal in 13 games with the Spud Kings to open the scoring, but 43 seconds later, Albin Augustsson tied it for Pueblo.

Then, in the third, Justin Davis scored the go-ahead goal, Austin Osborn found twine on a feed from his brother Dawson, and SJ LeComte added a late insurance goal for the big win, IF's second win in three games.

Next up, game two of the weekend series is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. inside Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.