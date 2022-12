Check out some of the highlights from his introductory press conference!

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Sunday afternoon, Idaho State officially introduced Cody Hawkins, the son of former Boise State and current UC Davis Head Coach Dan Hawkins, as Head Football Coach.

