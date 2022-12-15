Hillcrest torches Rigby on the road, winning big over the Trojans 78-45

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Knights, all Knight Wednesday at Rigby, as the Hillcrest Knights won a battle of unbeaten teams in dominating fashion 78-45 against the Rigby Trojans.

Early on, Hillcrest efficiently turned defense into offense, scoring points off of turnovers quickly on buckets by Ike Sutton, Isaac Davis and Kobe Kesler.

The Knights built a big lead and kept building on it for a 33-point victory.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Bonneville in its conference opener Friday while Rigby takes on Blackfoot. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.