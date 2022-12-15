Spud Kings lose in blowout fashion 8-3 against the division-leading Outliers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Even though they scored first, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings had no answer after that for the Mountain Division-leading Utah Outliers in a 8-3 defeat.

George Goodwin tallied Idaho Falls' first goal of the game with his 10th power play goal of the season, but Utah answered with three goals in 1:33.

By the end of the first period, the Outliers led 5-1 and Paul Waldhauser had a hat trick for Utah. From there, Utah continued to build the lead in the victory.

Next up, the Spud Kings face off with the last place Provo Predators Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in their final games of the weekend.