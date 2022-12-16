Spud Kings use big first period to trounce the Predators 5-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In their last game before a holiday break, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings went off against the Provo Predators, scoring three goals in the first period on their way to a 5-1 win.

SJ LeComte started the scoring with a power play goal, his first of two on the night. Later in the period, Idaho Falls tallied two goals in 23 seconds thanks to a Justin Davis finish on an excellent pass from George Goodwin and Jackson Howell scoring on a two-on-one for his first goal as a Spud King.

LeComte's second goal and a Jack O'Rourke score on the man advantage sealed the 5-1 win for Idaho Falls, which improves to 4-4-0-0 on home ice.

Next up, after a weekend off for the holidays, the Spud Kings return to Hero Arena Dec. 29th and 30th against the Utah Outliers and Ogden Mustangs. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. MT on both nights.