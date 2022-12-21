Skip to Content
Firth tops West Side on a last-second game-winning basket for a 43-41 victory

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Burton Park was the hero for the Firth Cougars Tuesday night, hitting a game-winning shot off of a rebound with 1.9 seconds left to sink the West Side Pirates 43-41.

In a hard fought battle, the Pirates and Cougars traded basket for basket from the get-go, which included clutch buckets for both teams.

Then, in the final seconds, Park's putback shot gave Firth the two-point win.

Next up, Firth travels to Bear Lake Dec. 29th while West Side takes on Ririe on the road Thursday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

