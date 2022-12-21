Shelley wins overtime High Country battle against Skyline 70-68

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a thrilling matchup Tuesday night, the Shelley Russets improved to 10-1 this season with a 70-68 OT victory over Skyline.

The Russets stretched a seven-point halftime lead early in the second half, but the Grizz came right back to close the deficit.

This one continued going back-and-forth, and Shelley held on late in overtime for the two-point win.

Next up, Shelley isn't scheduled to play until the new year when the Russets host Bonneville Jan. 6th, while Skyline will face American Fork (UT) in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout Dec. 28th.