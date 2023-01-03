Skip to Content
January 3, 2023
Hillcrest stays unbeaten, survives tough battle against Madison 62-58

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - In a tough test Tuesday night, the Hillcrest Knights passed with a close win against the Madison Bobcats 62-58.

This game went back-and-forth throughout, with Isaac Davis leading all players with 30 points for the Knights and Nash Humpherys tallying 22 for the Bobcats on six three-pointers.

Hillcrest ultimately took the lead and held it in the fourth quarter for the four-point win.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Skyline Thursday night while Madison battles Rigby. Tipoff for both games is at 7:30 p.m.

