Thunder Ridge stays unbeaten, takes Madison on the road 53-37

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans are 14-0, and win number 14 came on Wednesday night when the Titans defeated the Madison Bobcats 53-37.

Aspen Caldwell got the scoring started for Thunder Ridge, tallying six of the Titans' first seven points to give her team the lead.

That advantage would continue to build, and Thunder Ridge was victorious by 16 points.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Highland next Tuesday night while Madison travels to Rigby Friday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.