Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:34 PM
Published 9:36 PM

Thunder Ridge stays unbeaten, takes Madison on the road 53-37

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans are 14-0, and win number 14 came on Wednesday night when the Titans defeated the Madison Bobcats 53-37.

Aspen Caldwell got the scoring started for Thunder Ridge, tallying six of the Titans' first seven points to give her team the lead.

That advantage would continue to build, and Thunder Ridge was victorious by 16 points.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Highland next Tuesday night while Madison travels to Rigby Friday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content