January 12, 2023 9:50 PM
A trifecta of local squads pace the first boys basketball media polls this season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest, Teton and Rockland all lead in their respective polls, the first media polls of the boys basketball season.

Hillcrest is unbeaten at 11-0 at the top of 4A, and the also unbeaten Pocatello Thunder follow in 2nd at 13-0.

Teton improved to 11-1 Thursday night with a win at Marsh Valley, the second-ranked team in 3A.

The defending 1AD2 state champion Rockland Bulldogs have stayed hot this season, starting out 12-1.

Eric Moon

