today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:31 PM

Over 1,200 wrestlers come to Idaho Falls for annual Tiger-Grizz Tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from across region flocked to Idaho Falls and Skyline High School this weekend for the 42nd Tiger-Grizz Tournament.

The wrestlers competed in first, second, and third round matches Friday to set up the semifinals and championships for Saturday.

Notable wrestlers Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, 120), Ryker Fullmer (Teton, 160) and Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont, 182) all made it the semifinals with many more local wrestlers advancing as well.

You can see the full results from day one at this link.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

