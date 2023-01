IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from East Idaho captured more than one-third of the wrestling titles up for grabs in the Tiger-Grizz Invitational last weekend.

South Fremont and Teton were the two schools that had multiple winners. Boden Banta, Hunter Hobbs and Kolby Clark won for the Cougars while Treyton Kllingler and Ryker Fullmer won for the Timberwolves.

You can see the full results at this link.