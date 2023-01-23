Spud Kings’ offensive explosion fuels a winning weekend against Rock Springs and Vernal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In two of their best games all season, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings exploded for 18 combined goals in two games, both wins by at least four goals on Friday and Saturday.

Friday night against Rock Springs, the Spuds set a team record with 11 goals scored in a single game, taking down the Prospectors 11-6. Justin Davis led the way with a hat trick and six points in total.

Davis stayed hot with 2 goals and 3 points Saturday against Vernal, and the team tacked on seven more goals in a 7-3 defeat of a shorthanded Oilers squad that entered the game with only one regulation loss all season.

Next up, the Spud Kings have two important games against the Provo Predators on Friday and Saturday, both at 7:05 p.m.