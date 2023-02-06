Skip to Content
Spud Kings’ win streak snapped Saturday in a 3-2 defeat against Ogden

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a gritty contest Saturday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings' 4-game win streak came to a halt in a 3-2 loss to the Ogden Mustangs.

Even though Ogden was shorthanded, as the Mustangs only dressed 10 forwards, they got an excellent 44-save performance from goalie David Ors Mag, who got the win in his team debut.

Dawson Osborn and Jack O'Rourke scored the goals for the Spud Kings, but even with great offensive pressure, Idaho Falls couldn't break through for the tying goal late.

Next up, the Spud Kings hit the road for the first time since November when they face the Utah Outliers Sunday at 12:05 p.m. MT.

