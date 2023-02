Congratulations to Macie and good luck at Treasure Valley!

Weatherly was a standout volleyball player this season for the Hillcrest Knights.

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday afternoon, Macie Weatherly sealed her next chapter, signing to compete collegiately at Treasure Valley Community College.

