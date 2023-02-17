Chukars introduce former big leaguer Dave Clark as the team’s next manager

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars have their next skipper, and it's 12-year MLB veteran and former big league manager Dave Clark.

Clark replaces Billy Gardner Jr., who recently received a managerial position with the Beloit Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

An MLB player from 1986 to 1998, Clark coached in Major League Baseball for two decades following his playing career, which included a brief stint as manager of the Houston Astros in 2009.